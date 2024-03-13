Despite Aatmanirbhar Bharat pitch, India largest arms importer

New Delhi, March 12
International think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which tracks arms sales globally, has said in its annual report that India remains world’s top arms importer.
The report also mentions a significant increase in Pakistan’s arms imports, particularly from China.
“India is the world’s top arms importer. Its arms imports increased by 4.7 per cent between two five years blocks — 2014-18 and 2019-23,” SIPRI said in a statement.
India accounted for 9.8 per cent of all global arms imports between 2019 and 2023.
“Although Russia remained India’s main arms supplier, accounting for 36 per cent of its arms imports, this was the first five-year period since 1960-64 when deliveries from Russia (or the Soviet Union before 1991) made up less than half of India’s arms imports,” it said.
France and the US supplied 33 per cent and 13 per cent of the equipment, respectively.
“Such a shift is also visible in India’s new orders, many of which are placed with Western suppliers, and its arms procurement plans that seemingly do not include any Russian options,” says the SIPRI report. Indian imports increased despite the government’s “Make in India” initiative, which aims to promote India as the “most preferred global manufacturing destination”.
Pakistan is intensifying its arms procurement ties with China, with 82 per cent of its arms imports originating from China in the period 2019-23. This is an increase from 69 per cent in 2014-18 and 51 per cent in 2009-13.k
Russia top supplier
- Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says Russia remains India's main arms supplier, accounting for 36 per cent of its arms imports
- France and the US supplied 33 per cent and 13 per cent of the equipment, respectively
