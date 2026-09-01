Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday posted a video selfie on Instagram congratulating Indians after the country recorded 7.8 per cent growth, saying the achievement came despite “negativities and frustration peddled by some.”

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Crediting the growth to the "resilience and diligence" of Indians, PM Modi said the country has attainted this high growth at a time when the world is immersed in war and there is strife all around.

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He noted that the world has barely been stable since the Covid-19 pandemic, but said India has managed to register high growth despite what he described as "frustration and negativity" being spread by some people.

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His veiled dig was at the Congress-led opposition.

PM Modi made the remarks in a video recorded in Bishkek, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

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The Prime Minister also reiterated his appeal to citizens to avoid three things: non-essential purchases of gold, foreign travel and destination weddings abroad.

He said self-reliance was key to sustaining growth and described "Swadeshi" as a pillar of India's will to become a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi said, “Let’s celebrate and also take a pledge to make a developed India. Join me in this journey."

The GDP data has come close on the heels of Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests which put the Government in a corner.