Despite visa, Pak diplomat denied entry into US

A senior Pakistan diplomat was denied entry into the US despite having a valid visa and necessary documents, the country’s media reported on Tuesday.

Pakistani media outlet The News reported that KK Wagan, ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, was stopped by the US immigration on his arrival in Los Angeles and deported.

Wagan was reportedly heading to Los Angeles on a vacation when he was stopped by US immigration officials.

“Ambassador Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation,” a senior official from the Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed to The News.

The report claimed that Wagan was flagged by US immigration due to “controversial visa references”. However, the exact nature of these concerns and the specific references triggering the action remain unclear.

After being stopped, the US authorities reportedly forced him to return to his previous departure point, sparking diplomatic concerns about the handling of the situation.

Wagan is a veteran diplomat with extensive experience in Pakistan’s foreign service. His key assignments include serving as second secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, deputy consul general in Los Angeles and ambassador to Muscat, Oman.