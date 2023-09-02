Deve Gowda’s grandson Revanna disqualified as MP

PTI

Bengaluru, September 1

The election of JD(S) Member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, was declared null and void by the High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

Justice K Natarajan, in his judgment partly allowing the two petitions filed by G Devarajegowda, a voter from the constituency, and A Manju, the then BJP’s defeated candidate (2019 LS polls), also directed the Election Commission to take action against Prajwal Revanna for election malpractice as per the Conduct of Election Process Rules. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and is the only candidate from the party to have won the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in 2019.

Manju, who fought the Lok Sabha election against Revanna on a BJP ticket and lost, subsequently joined JD(S), and is currently an MLA. The petitions had claimed that Revanna indulged in election malpractice and did not declare his assets to the Election Commission. Justice K Natarajan dictated the operative portion of his judgment in the court on Friday.

