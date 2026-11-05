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Home / India / DG IT was, and continues to be, under deputy EC's supervision: Official amid row

DG IT was, and continues to be, under deputy EC's supervision: Official amid row

According to a new work allocation order issued on Wednesday, DG (IT) Seema Khanna will now be supervised by newly appointed deputy election commissioner Prakash Raj Purohit instead of senior deputy EC Manish Garg

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:58 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A controversy had erupted after Manish Garg issued an order on July 28 asking Seema Khanna to report directly to the commission, comprising the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners. Photo for representation
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A day after the Election Commission tweaked its work allocation order, a top poll authority official on Thursday said there had been no change in the supervisory authority to which its director general of information technology (DG IT) reports.

According to a new work allocation order issued on Wednesday, DG (IT) Seema Khanna will now be supervised by newly appointed deputy election commissioner Prakash Raj Purohit instead of senior deputy EC Manish Garg.

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A controversy had erupted after Garg issued an order on July 28 asking Khanna to report directly to the commission, comprising the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners.

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The official was responding to a question on whether Khanna had reported directly to the Commission between July 28 and November 4, without an added layer of a reporting boss in the form of a deputy EC.

Garg issued the July 28 order after another deputy EC, Sanjay Kumar, to whom Khanna had been reporting, was transferred to the Delhi government.

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After election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to the order, it was put in abeyance.

"Since the order was not implemented, Khanna was supervised by Garg after Sanjay Kumar moved out of the EC. Now, she will report to Raj Purohit, who joined as deputy EC a few days ago," the official said.

Garg was the "link officer" for Sanjay Kumar, which meant that Kumar's assigned tasks were transferred to Garg after he left the Election Commission.

An NIC officer, Khanna, is at the centre of a controversy over alleged centralisation of digital voter roll infrastructure and restrictions embedded in electoral software systems.

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