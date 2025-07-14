The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a formal order instructing all Indian airline operators to inspect Boeing aircraft for potential disengagement of fuel control switch locking mechanisms by July 21, a safety issue first flagged by the US regulator in 2018.

The move follows revelations during the investigation into last month’s fatal crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, where both engines abruptly shut down shortly after take-off. The crash led to 260 casualties, including 241 who were on board.

The Tribune had on June 12 reported about a seven-year-old Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB NM-18-33) from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2018, which had cautioned about possible fuel control switch issues on Boeing aircraft, including the 787 series flown by Air India.

The FAA advisory applied to switches with part number 4TL837-3D — the same design used on the Air India aircraft. However, Air India informed investigators that the inspections recommended in the FAA bulletin were not carried out, as these were classified as "non-mandatory guidance" rather than an airworthiness directive.

Despite this, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report clarified that maintenance records for aircraft showed no reported defects linked to the fuel control switch, either before or after throttle control module replacements in 2019 and 2023.

The DGCA, in its latest order, said it had come to its attention that several operators internationally and domestically had begun inspecting their fleets under the SAIB; and therefore, mandated similar checks across all affected aircraft in India.

Operators have been given until July 21 to complete inspections and submit compliance reports.

“Strict adherence to the timeline is essential to ensure continued airworthiness and safety of operations,” DGCA Director of Airworthiness R B Jamir stated in the order.

While the original FAA advisory was non-binding, the crash investigation’s preliminary findings appear to have prompted India’s aviation regulator to take a more precautionary stance.

The DGCA’s directive covers multiple Boeing models, including 737, 747, 757, 767, 787, MD-11, and MD-90 series aircraft registered in India.