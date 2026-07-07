DGCA clears Embraer E-Jets family, paving way for regional aviation expansion in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted Type Certification to Embraer's E-Jets family, clearing the way for the Brazilian aircraft maker to expand its footprint in India's regional aviation market. The certification covers the E190, E195 and the next-generation E195-E2 aircraft, strengthening Embraer's push to support India's growing regional air connectivity under the UDAN scheme.

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The certification marks a significant milestone for Embraer as it looks to tap opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. The E195-E2, certified by the DGCA, is positioned as the world's quietest and most fuel-efficient small narrow-body aircraft, offering airlines lower operating costs while enhancing passenger comfort.

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Welcoming the approval, Raul Villaron, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing and Head of Asia Pacific for Commercial Aviation at Embraer, said the DGCA's certification was an important step towards expanding regional connectivity in India. He said the E-Jets combine strong operating economics, performance and passenger comfort, making them well suited to support the Government's UDAN vision and reshape regional aviation across the country.

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The E-Jets programme is among the most successful in commercial aviation, with over 1,900 aircraft delivered globally. More than 80 airlines in over 50 countries currently operate the aircraft family.

The E195-E2 offers significantly lower fuel burn and operating costs while featuring a modern cabin layout with two-by-two seating, eliminating middle seats, along with larger overhead bins and enhanced passenger amenities.

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The E175, another member of the E-Jets family, is already certified for operations in India and is flown by Star Air. Earlier this year, Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer expanded their Memorandum of Understanding to explore setting up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the E175 regional jet in India under the country's Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) programme.

The E195-E2 has previously secured certification from three major global aviation regulators, including the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

Adity Shekhar, Regional Vice President, Sales at Embraer, said the certification would enable Indian airlines to deploy aircraft capable of operating routes that are uneconomical for larger narrowbody jets yet beyond the range of turboprops. She said the E-Jets offer flight endurance of up to seven hours and can operate from airports with short runways and limited pavement strength, allowing carriers to open new regional routes and underserved markets.

Embraer currently has nearly 50 aircraft operating in India across commercial aviation, defence and business aviation segments. Star Air alone operates a fleet of 11 Embraer E175 and ERJ145 aircraft.

Headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft since its inception in 1969 and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial jets with up to 150 seats.