Home / India / DGCA flags safety lapses by Turkish Airlines, orders immediate compliance

DGCA flags safety lapses by Turkish Airlines, orders immediate compliance

Turkish Airlines lacked a formal Service Level Agreement with its ground handling agent at Hyderabad and Bengaluru
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:42 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has flagged safety and compliance lapses by Turkish Airlines following inspections of its passenger and cargo operations at four major Indian airports.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the inspections, conducted between May 29 and June 2 at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, were carried out under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO). The exercise aimed to ensure adherence to international and Indian aviation regulations.

Among the key issues observed, the DGCA found that a marshaller guiding aircraft at Bengaluru airport lacked proper authorisation and a valid competency card, compromising safety on the ground.

At the same airport, the designated Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) was absent during an aircraft’s arrival, and the procedure was instead handled by a technician—a violation of mandated safety protocols. Turkish Airlines’ authorised engineering service provider, Airworks, was found responsible for the lapse.

Even more alarming was a violation involving the mishandling of dangerous goods. A cargo consignment that included explosives was shipped without securing prior permission from the DGCA or proper declaration in the Dangerous Goods Declaration. This raised serious concerns over the airline’s cargo safety compliance.

The inspections also revealed that Turkish Airlines lacked a formal Service Level Agreement (SLA) with its ground handling agent at Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Equipment such as step ladders, trolleys, and ground power units were reportedly being used without proper accountability. Globe Ground India was found to be providing services without a formal handover from the previous handler, Celebi.

In response to these findings, the DGCA has instructed Turkish Airlines to take immediate corrective action and ensure full compliance with ICAO standards and DGCA regulations. The regulator has also warned that follow-up inspections will be conducted to maintain strict oversight.

