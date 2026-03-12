DGCA moves to tighten rules: Foreign airlines must secure operating authorisation before flights to India

No foreign airline will be allowed to land in India or operate scheduled flights without first securing formal operating authorisation from the country’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under a new set of regulatory requirements being finalised by the watchdog.

According to a draft framework prepared by the DGCA on “Requirements for grant of Operating Authorization to Foreign Airlines under Bilateral Air Services Agreements and their scheduled operations to/from India”, foreign carriers will have to complete a detailed approval process before launching or continuing services to Indian airports.

The draft document states that international flight operations will be allowed only after a formal designation by the airline’s home country and subsequent approval by Indian authorities.

“The bilateral Air Services Agreements between India and the foreign countries provide that each party shall have the right to designate an airline or airlines for the purpose of operating the agreed services on the specified routes and to withdraw or alter such designations,” the draft states.

It further clarifies that such designation must be formally communicated through diplomatic channels.

“Such designations shall be made in writing and transmitted to the other party through diplomatic channels and shall identify whether the airline is authorised to conduct the type of air services sought to be operated,” the document says.

Once the designation is received, the airline must submit a formal application to the DGCA before beginning services.

The regulator has made it clear that approval will be granted only after all regulatory requirements are met.

“Upon receipt of such designation and application from the designated airline(s) of a foreign country in the form and manner prescribed for the purpose, the aeronautical authority of India (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) shall grant the appropriate operating authorisation provided that the airline meets the laid down requirements,” the draft notes.

Under the proposed norms, foreign airlines will be required to register on the DGCA portal and submit an application for operating authorisation well in advance before commencing flights.

The regulator has also proposed that the authorisation granted to foreign airlines will have a limited validity period.

“The validity of the operating authorisation shall be for a period not exceeding five years,” the draft states.

However, the DGCA has retained powers to impose conditions while granting approval to foreign carriers.

“While granting the Operating Authorization, the Director General of Civil Aviation may impose such conditions as may be necessary in the interest of safety and compliance,” the document notes.

The draft also provides the regulator with the authority to monitor airlines during the validity period of their authorisation and demand additional information if required.

“During the currency of the operating authorisation, the DGCA may require the designated airline to furnish such information as may be necessary to ensure continued compliance,” it says.

In cases of violations or failure to operate in accordance with the rules, the DGCA may revoke or suspend the approval.

“The operating authorisation granted to an airline may be revoked or suspended or certain conditions may be imposed if the airline fails to comply with the applicable requirements,” the draft states.

The document also makes it clear that airlines must obtain all other operational clearances even after receiving the DGCA’s authorisation.

“After the grant of the operating authorisation and the slot clearance, the designated airline shall obtain requisite permission(s), if any, from the airport of departure, destination and transit,” it says.