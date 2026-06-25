DGCA probes Ahmedabad runway scare after Air India, IndiGo aircraft come face-to-face on taxiway

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday launched an investigation after an Air India aircraft and an IndiGo flight came face-to-face on the same taxiway at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening, in an incident that briefly raised the spectre of a runway accident before both aircraft were brought to a halt at a safe distance from each other.

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The incident occurred around 6.30 pm at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when an Air India Airbus A320 operating flight AI2493 from Mumbai took an unintended turn while taxiing to its parking bay after landing.

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According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft, registered as VT-TQV, had landed on Runway 23 and exited via Taxiway C before being cleared to proceed to the international apron through Taxiways P and G.

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However, instead of taking the designated right turn towards Taxiway G, the aircraft continued along Taxiway P and entered an active taxi route.

”Realising the deviation, the Air India crew immediately stopped the aircraft on Taxiway P,” the official said.

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At nearly the same time, an IndiGo Airbus A320 operating flight 6E-5160 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was taxiing on the same taxiway for departure.

”The IndiGo aircraft also came to a stop on Taxiway P. Both aircraft maintained sufficient separation throughout the occurrence,” the DGCA official said, adding that the Air India aircraft was subsequently towed to its parking stand.

The aviation regulator has initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. In a statement, Air India said flight AI2493 had taken an unintended turn while taxiing after landing in Ahmedabad on June 24.

”There was no compromise to the safety of passengers or crew at any point. The aircraft was guided to its designated bay with assistance from ground personnel,” the airline said.

IndiGo said its Mumbai-bound flight was taxiing for departure when another aircraft entered its path, prompting airside authorities to stop both aircraft as a precautionary measure.

The airline said flight 6E-5160 later departed safely for Mumbai and landed without incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Both aircraft involved in the occurrence were Airbus A320-family narrow-body jets, which are typically configured to carry between 150 and 180 passengers. The number of passengers on board the two flights was not immediately known.