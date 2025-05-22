DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / DGCA probes IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight turbulence incident

DGCA probes IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight turbulence incident

The flight, carrying over 220 people encountered sudden hailstorm and the pilot reported the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar airport
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:03 PM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight encountering turbulence due to a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday, according to sources.

Advertisement

The flight, carrying more than 220 people, including Trinamool Congress MPs encountered sudden hailstorm and the pilot reported the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar airport. The flight landed safely.

Sources said the incident is being probed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Advertisement

In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route. "The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," it had said.

A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress comprising Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur, was on the flight.

Advertisement

"It was a near-death experience. I thought my life was over. People were screaming, praying and panicking," Ghose said on Wednesday.

"Hats off to the pilot who brought us through that. When we landed, we saw the nose of the plane had blown up," she added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper