DGCA rolls out auto-computer number generation facility for flight crew exam candidates

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an automated system for generating computer numbers for Flight Crew candidates applying through its Pariksha portal.

Advertisement

The move, effective from October 16, 2025, aims to fully utilise DigiLocker facilities, simplify the application process, and eliminate the need for manual document submission and verification, marking another step towards a paperless aviation administration.

Advertisement

According to officials, under Phase-I, the auto-generation system will cover candidates who have passed their Class 10 and 12 examinations from the CBSE Board, subject to successful verification through DigiLocker.

Advertisement

In later phases, the facility will be extended to candidates from other recognised boards whose mark sheets and certificates are available on DigiLocker.

Once an eligible candidate submits an online application through the DGCA Pariksha portal, a Computer Number will be automatically allotted in real time, doing away with delays caused by manual approvals.

Advertisement

The initiative forms part of the broader digital transformation drive being pushed by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapau, who has directed the digitisation of all DGCA and BCAS processes through the eGCA and other online platforms.

Officials said the effort is aimed at improving transparency, cutting response time, and ensuring a seamless experience for student pilots, aviation institutions, and other stakeholders, with minimal human intervention.