Dhaka rejects Hasina’s plea for new passport, seeks her extradition

Bangladesh on Monday rejected former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s request for a new passport.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir dismissed Hasina’s request as “drama” and called on India to extradite her.

The remarks came after it emerged that Hasina had sought a new passport and National Identity (NID) card to return to Bangladesh. Hasina has maintained that she will return to Bangladesh next month despite concerns that she could be arrested and executed.

Media in Bangladesh quoted Kabir as saying, “She fled the country. There are no passport applications for fugitives.”

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Kabir said, “If Hasina wants to return, there is a legal process for that. Bangladesh and India have an extradition treaty. Let her ask the Indian Government to hand her over to Bangladesh under that treaty. She can then return, surrender before the court and serve her sentence.”

Home Affairs Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed said the matter was being examined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Law.

Ahmed said the authorities were reviewing whether an application had actually been submitted, whether it had been filed properly, the legal basis for such an application, and whether Hasina was legally entitled to apply.

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Hasina was ousted as Bangladesh’s premier in August 2024 after a weeks-long anti-government movement spiralled into a mass protest. As the police cracked down on demonstrators, tens of thousands of protesters overwhelmed the security forces and took over Dhaka. Hasina fled to India as the protesters stormed her residence. For the past two years, Hasina has been living in India.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Hasina had requested the Bangladeshi High Commission in Delhi to grant her a passport and the NID card through her London-based lawyers. Bangladesh’s interim administration headed by Muhammed Yunus interim had revoked her passport in 2024.

Hasina’s lawyers at London-based Matrix Chambers wrote in the letter to the High Commission.