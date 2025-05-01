DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Dhankhar brings the house down by calling marriage ‘lifelong challenge’ at book launch

Dhankhar brings the house down by calling marriage ‘lifelong challenge’ at book launch

Was speaking at the release of Governor Anandiben Patel's biography titled ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain’
article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:42 PM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the release of a book in Lucknow, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was seen in a light-hearted mood during the launch of a book on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's life on Thursday, drawing laughter from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others present.

Speaking at the release of Governor Patel's biography titled ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain’ (I Like Challenges), Dhankhar humorously referred to the book's title while pointing towards his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar.

He said, "Aapne (Governor Anandiben Patel) apni kitaab ka sheershak rakha hai 'Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain'. 1 February 1979 ko maine chunauti se saat phere le liye. Saath jeevan jeene ka wada kar liya. Chunauti ke saath rehne ki mujhe aadat hai." (You've titled your book 'I Like Challenges'. On February 1, 1979, I took seven vows with a challenge. I promised to live together for life. I am used to living with the challenge.)

Advertisement

He added with a smile, "Maine to khud chunauti ko sweekar kiya hai. Main chunauti ke saath rehta hoon. Har karyakram mein chunauti ko apne paas rakhta hoon." (I have accepted the challenge myself. I live with the challenge. I take it along to every event.)

His remarks prompted loud laughter from Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Governor Anandiben Patel and others.

Advertisement

Dhankhar also turned to the chief minister and quipped, "Kya main aapko yuva mukhyamantri keh sakta hoon? Aajkal to aapse zyada umr ke log bhi khud ko yuva kehte hain, to main samajhta hoon ki main aapko yuva mukhyamantri keh sakta hoon." (Can I call you a young chief minister? These days, even those older than you call themselves young. So, I think I can call you a young chief minister.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper