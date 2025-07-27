Dhankhar has to tell what happened, the matter is between him and PM Modi: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he has no information on the actual reason for Jagdeep Dhankhar resigning as the Vice President.

Dhankhar has to tell what really happened as the matter is between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Noting that Dhankhar always took the government's side, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said he never allowed the opposition, whenever it tried to raise issues, whether it was concerning farmers or poor or on foreign policy issues.

"I don't know all those details. He was always on the government's side. He should say what happened," Kharge said in response to a question whether Dhankhar was forced to resign as he spoke in favour of farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, "When we raised several issues concerning farmers, poor, international issues or foreign policy, he never used to give us an opportunity (in Rajya Sabha as its Chairman)."

"When we tried to raise issues by giving notices on issues regarding the poor, atrocities against women, Dalits and downtrodden, and incidents like Hindu-Muslim clashes, he did not give us an opportunity. It (reason for Dhankhar's resignation) is between him and Modi. We don't have any information," he added.

In a sudden move, Dhankhar on July 21 evening resigned as Vice President, citing medical reasons, triggering speculation in political circles.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care".

Responding to a question about changing the Karnataka Congress president, Kharge said, "All those things cannot be said now. Will speak later."

Currently, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is holding the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president post on an extended tenure.

There have been voices within the ruling Congress in the state to replace him, citing him holding two key positions.