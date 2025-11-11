DT
PT
Home / India / Dharmendra in hospital, condition ‘serious but stable’

Dharmendra in hospital, condition ‘serious but stable’

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:22 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, sources said on Monday. The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital. “Dharamji's health is not in a great state,” the sources said. Son Sunny Deol’s representative denied reports that the Sholay star was on ventilator.

