Dharmendra in hospital, condition ‘serious but stable’

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, sources said on Monday. The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital. “Dharamji's health is not in a great state,” the sources said. Son Sunny Deol’s representative denied reports that the Sholay star was on ventilator.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement