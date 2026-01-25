DT
PT
Home / India / Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma, Savita Punia, Piyush Pandey among 131 Padma awardees

Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma, Savita Punia, Piyush Pandey among 131 Padma awardees

Five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards announced; other notable honourees include Mammootty, Vijay Amritraj, Uday Kotak, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Shibu Soren

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:05 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma, Savita Punia and Piyush Pandey
The government on Sunday announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan and veteran actor Dharmendra have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, according to the MHA.

Among the Padma Bhushan awardees, advertising guru Piyush Pandey, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren and BJP leader V K Malhotra have been honoured posthumously.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty and banker Uday Kotak have been conferred the Padma Bhushan.

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan, while cricketer Rohit Sharma and Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia have been honoured with the Padma Shri.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati are among those awarded the Padma Shri, the MHA said. — with PTI

