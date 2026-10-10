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Home / India / Dhruv Rathee detained from Gurugram home before CJP protest

Dhruv Rathee detained from Gurugram home before CJP protest

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:32 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. PTI
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Delhi Police have taken YouTuber Dhruv Rathee into custody from his Gurugram residence ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, according to the party's social media handle. Haryana Police also placed farmer leaders and Opposition politicians under house arrest across the state on Saturday morning.

The Cockroaches of India handle said nearly 50 policemen in plain clothes reached Rathee's house around 8 am and took him away. Delhi Police have not confirmed the details. Its PRO team said only that information on the detention would be shared shortly.

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Rathee, originally from Rohtak, lives in Berlin with his German wife, Juli. He had returned from Germany only two days earlier. CJP leaders had also posted a video on social media announcing his association with the party.

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Crackdown across Haryana

In Haryana, the administration house-arrested several prominent leaders in four districts, including Congress MLA Shishpal Kehrwala of Kalanwali in Sirsa. In Sonipat, police pulled Congress workers heading to Delhi off a bus and kept them at a police station. Security was also tightened around a woman farmer leader in Rohtak.

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In Rewari, police house-arrested Ramkishan Mahlawat, state general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), who was due to leave for Delhi with supporters at 7 am. Halka president Mahendra Singh was also detained. Mahlawat's associates had not yet reached the spot when police arrived, and personnel remained at the location.

Monika Nain, president of the Haryana women's wing of the Kisan Pratishtha Manch, was stopped from joining the protest. Police reached her home at 8 am and told her she could not go to Delhi because Section 163 was in force there, and that an untoward incident could not be ruled out.

Appeals to join Jantar Mantar protest

Rashtriya Jat Mahasabha state president Ashok Balhara urged people from all sections, especially youth, to reach Jantar Mantar for the "Loktantra Bachao" protest. He said everyone should unite to raise their voice for the protection of democracy and justice.

Separately, Railways has cancelled several Hisar-Delhi route services for October 10 and 11. These include train number 54316 (Hisar-Rewari), 54325 (Rewari-Hisar) and 54310 (Hisar-Delhi). No reason was given for the cancellations.

Police in Delhi and Haryana have not yet issued a detailed statement on the detentions and house arrests.

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