Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj to join Bengaluru, Delhi protests over ‘vote chori’

Digital creator and activist Dhruv Rathee and actor-director Prakash Raj will join the protests in Bengaluru and Delhi against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and what organisers have described as “vote chori”, the Cockroach Janta Party said on Wednesday.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the CJP, announced that Rathee and Raj would participate in the protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 8 under the slogan ‘Save Our Votes, Save Democracy’.

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The two are also expected to join the larger mobilisation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10, being organised by a coalition of student organisations, political groups and citizens over allegations of large-scale voter deletions.

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The protests are centred on allegations that a large number of eligible voters have been removed from electoral rolls. Organisers have demanded greater transparency in the electoral process and raised concerns over the “disenfranchisement” of voters.

The Bengaluru mobilisation on Thursday is expected to bring together activists and citizens at Freedom Park, while the October 10 Delhi protest is being projected by organisers as a wider national mobilisation against alleged “vote chori”.

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Dipke urged citizens to participate in the protests and join the campaign.