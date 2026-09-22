Did BJP’s bypoll candidate for Nandigram finish her matriculation in her birth year?

Questions have arisen over BJP’s candidate for the Nandigram byelection, Hasirani Rath, who has revealed her age as 60 plus (date of birth is not mentioned) in her affidavit submitted for the polls, while her educational qualification column shows that she completed her matriculation in 1965. The declaration begs the question — even if it’s assumed that she was born in 1965, how could she complete her matriculation in the year of her birth!

According to the affidavit filed by Rath along with her nomination papers on September 15 for the bypoll on October 6, she has mentioned her age as “60+ years”, while in the educational qualification column, the BJP candidate has said she completed her matriculation (Class X) in 1965.

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Since Rath has mentioned her age as 60+ years in her affidavit, she can be assumed to have been born in 1965 (for her to fit in that age bracket). So, if 1965 is assumed to be her year of birth, how could she have completed her matriculation in the same year?

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Also if her age, since the exact date of birth is not mentioned in the affidavit, is assumed to be 65 years, then her year of birth should be 1961. This too seems improbable, as this would mean that Rath completed her matriculation at the age of four.

Incidentally Rath, is the mother of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, who was allegedly shot dead in May this year.

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While the BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath as its candidate in the Nandigram byelection, former CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction had fielded Sanchita Pradhan Dey as its candidate from Nandigram. However, after Dey withdrew her candidature, Mamata announced that she will back the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram.

Pradhan however was arrested based on four pending arrest warrants for his alleged involvement in non-bailable cases related to murder, attempt to murder, abduction with intent to murder, causing disappearance of evidence, house trespass and rioting with arms and deadly weapons, all of which were filed during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram. He will still contest the bypoll.

The Nandigram bypoll carries political significance for Suvendu Adhikari, as he had won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections. He had later retained Bhabanipur and vacated the Nandigram seat.