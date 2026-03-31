Did US target an Iranian plane headed to Delhi on humanitarian mission?

An Iranian civilian aircraft preparing for a humanitarian mission to India was reportedly damaged on Monday, at Mashhad Airport, with Iranian officials alleging it was hit in a US airstrike.

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Tehran strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “war crime” and a violation of international law. The aircraft, owned by Mahan Air, was scheduled to fly to New Delhi on April 1 to collect essential medicines and relief supplies for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict, reports wionews.

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In statements shared on social media, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation said the plane had been transporting medical equipment from multiple countries when it was targeted. Officials stressed that attacking a civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian work violates international aviation rules and humanitarian principles. The Iranian embassy in India also criticised the strike, warning that it could delay urgently needed aid deliveries.

The US has not confirmed carrying out any strike on Mashhad Airport, and details about the extent of damage remain unclear.

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The incident comes as India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Iran. On March 18, New Delhi dispatched its first batch of medical supplies through the Iranian Red Crescent Society, with Tehran expressing gratitude for the support.