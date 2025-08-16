DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Parties didn’t check voters' lists at ‘appropriate time’ to flag errors: EC on Opposition's charge

Parties didn’t check voters' lists at ‘appropriate time’ to flag errors: EC on Opposition's charge

In a statement, EC said the period for raising claims and objections after the draft voters’ list is published is the appropriate time for parties to flag flaws
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:44 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seeking to counter opposition parties’ allegations of fudging in voter data, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday said it seems that some political parties did not examine the electoral rolls at the “appropriate time” to point out errors to the poll machinery and noted that it welcomes a scrutiny of the document to help its officials remove flaws.

Advertisement

In a statement, EC said the period for raising claims and objections after the draft voters’ list is published is the appropriate time for parties to flag flaws.

“It seems that some political parties and their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) did not examine the electoral rolls at the appropriate time and did not point out errors, if any...,” it said.

Advertisement

It noted that recently, some political parties and individuals raised issues about errors in the electoral rolls, including the electoral rolls prepared in the past.

The appropriate time, it said, to raise any issue with the electoral rolls would have been during the “Claims and Objections” period.

Advertisement

“... which is precisely the objective behind sharing the electoral rolls with all political parties and the candidates. Had these issues been raised at the right time through the right channels, it would have enabled the concerned electoral registration officer to correct the mistakes, if genuine, before those elections,” the poll panel said.

EC said it continues to welcome a scrutiny of the electoral rolls by political parties and any elector.

“It will help EROs to remove the errors and purify the electoral rolls which has always been the objective of EC,” it said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts