Difficult for courts to lay down universal or prospective guidelines to test essential religious practices: SC

Admitting its limitations in dealing with issues of faith, religious beliefs and practices, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it’s very difficult, if not impossible, for a judicial forum to define parameters to declare a particular practice of a religious denomination as essential and non-essential.

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On the seventh day of hearing on issues arising out of petitions seeking review of the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict that set aside the age-old restriction on entry of women aged between 10-50 years into the famous Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala hilltop in Kerala, a nine-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had an extensive discussion on the scope of the State’s power under Article 25(2)(b) of the Constitution to make laws for social reforms affecting religious practices.

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The Bench, which also included Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice Augustine George Masih, Justice Prasanna B Varale, Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said it was difficult to lay down any universal or prospective guidelines as to when the State can intervene in religious practices in the name of social reform.

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Such a question would necessarily depend on the facts and circumstance of each case, it noted.

If a particular religious Hindu denomination followed a set of practices, all of them cannot be said to be essential religious practices if they impinged upon morality, public order and health, it noted.

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“So far as social welfare or reforms are concerned, it’s a very wide term and the State is not a stranger or an alien (to it). The State represents the will of the people and if the people want certain social evils to be reformed, probably that power can be exercised. But it’s very difficult for us (the top court) to lay down any future guidelines... It will always depend on case to case whether the reforms fall under Article 25(2)(b) or, in the name of reforms, it amounts to an infringement of a religious practice,” the CJI said.

Senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, representing one of the review petitioners, submitted that the court needed to undertake a careful inquiry into the nature and basis of the practice in question before determining if the State’s intervention was actually for social reforms.

The Bench is examining discriminatory practices in other religions as well to lay down constitutional principles for determination of such issues.

It’s also testing the Dawoodi Bohra community’s religious head’s power to expel member(s) from religious life can coexist with the individual’s right to profess and practice religion under Article 25.

Under the Constitution, religious practice of a particular sect of any religion is protected unless they are in contravention of morality, public order and health.

An association of Dawoodi Bohra community on Wednesday defended its practice of excommunication, contending that it was protected and constitutional morality can’t be used to restrict the rights granted under the Constitution.

On behalf of a Dawoodi Bohra community association, senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi submitted that every religion has its own morals, which may have been in existence for thousands of years.

The arguments would continue on Thursday.