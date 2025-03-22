Difficult phase in Manipur will be over soon, state will prosper: Justice BR Gavai

Justice BR Gavai, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, on Saturday expressed hope that the "current difficult phase" in ethnic violence-hit Manipur will be over soon with the assistance of the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary and the state will prosper like the rest of the country.

Justice Gavai and Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh and KV Vishwanathan visited a relief camp in Churachandpur district of Manipur and met internally displaced persons, officials said, adding Manipur High Court Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The delegation virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district, they said.

"Our country is a true example of unity in diversity. India is home for all of us. We know that you all are going through a difficult phase but with the assistance of everyone, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, this phase will be over in a short period,” Justice Gavai said, addressing the gathering.

"Our Constitution is a great document. When we compare our country to our neighbouring countries, we will realise our Constitution has kept us strong and united. Have belief in the Constitution... one day, complete peace will return to Manipur and the state will prosper like the entire country," Justice Gavai said, urging the people to work together to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Sharing his experiences of the relief camps, he expressed delight that training programmes were being imparted.

"I must place on record my deep appreciation for the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court who has taken keen initiatives in organising these relief camps and the district legal services authority for coming to the aid of those who needed help," he added.

However, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who was part of the delegation of the Supreme Court judges and belongs to the Meitei community, did not visit Kuki-majority Churachandpur, amid objections from a lawyers' body there, officials said. Justice Singh culminated his journey in Bishnupur district, they added.

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) urged its Churachandpur district counterpart to withdraw its directive preventing a Meitei judge of the Supreme Court from visiting the Kuki-Zo-dominated area.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), of which he is the executive chairman, has sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for providing relief materials to internally displaced persons, besides the Rs 1.5 crore given earlier, Justice Gavai said.

"Legal aid services will play a crucial role in ensuring displaced individuals receive their rightful entitlement, be it on matters of identity of documentation, property rights or compensation claims. I am happy to note that 265 legal aid clinics are functional in Manipur,” he said.

"Legal aid clinics set up within the displaced community will offer free legal assistance, empowering people to seek justice and protect their rights. I urge all displaced individuals to take advantage of these services... Law is not just a profession but a tool for social transformation," Justice Gavai added.

He said that 109 medical camps have been set up across the state to provide basic healthcare services.

Stressing on the need for readmission of students who had to drop out of school due to the conflict, Justice Gavai called upon the educational institutions and the public to ensure all students complete their education. —with PTI inputs