Digital platform secure, clarifies election body

With report indicating that the Election Commission’s (EC) own officials deputed for registration of voters allegedly found themselves unable to access its digital platform — ECINET — the poll body on Thursday clarified that the software operates as a secure, decentralised system under statutory provisions of the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951.

The clarification came following reports alleging administrative and technical discord within the EC.

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The poll body emphasised that the ECINET tasks are executed exclusively by designated field officers, including Block Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), who access the platform using unique IDs and secure credentials. The Commission stated that “Nobody else can perform their statutory function on ECINET, including any other officer of the EC”. The poll body further clarified that to counter unauthorised access and cyber threats, ECINET’s cybersecurity is managed by itself.