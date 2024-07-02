 Digvijay’s brother Lakshman Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi’s remark as ‘indecent’ in Parliament : The Tribune India

Digvijay’s brother Lakshman Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi’s remark as ‘indecent’ in Parliament

He expresses his disapproval on social media

Congress leader Lakshman Singh (right) with brother Digvijaya Singh. Tribune file

Congress leader Lakshman Singh (right) with brother Digvijaya Singh. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

In a striking critique, Lakshman Singh, the brother of Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh, has taken a stand against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments about Hindus in Parliament.

Expressing his disapproval on social media platform X, Lakshman said, “The comments made on ‘Hindus’ in the Parliament are indecent and unnecessary. It would be appropriate to raise only issues related to the people and the country.”

The controversy began during Gandhi’s first speech as the Leader of the Opposition, where he asserted that leaders of the ruling party are not true Hindus as they engage in ‘violence and hate’ constantly. This statement sparked uproar from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Gandhi of branding the entire Hindu community as violent.

Lakshman, known for his outspoken nature within the Congress, has a history of dissent, often voicing criticism against Gandhi and other party matters.

Lakshman is a prominent political figure and the younger brother of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. A veteran politician, he has served five terms as a Member of Parliament (MP) and three terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

His political journey has seen shifts, including a stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during which he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. However, he lost the subsequent election and returned to the Congress in January 2013.

In July 2010, Singh faced expulsion from the BJP after criticising Nitin Gadkari for his remarks about the Congress and Afzal Guru.

