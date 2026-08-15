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Home / India / 'Dimagi Naxal' latest addition to political vocabulary: RJD MP 'thanks' PM Modi

'Dimagi Naxal' latest addition to political vocabulary: RJD MP 'thanks' PM Modi

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad said PM should identify ‘dimagi Naxals’ across country, may find largest number within BJP

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 04:21 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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RJD MP Manoj Jha. File.
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RJD MP Manoj Jha on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘dimagi Naxal’ phrase in his Independence Day speech, saying he had contributed to the nation’s political vocabulary with terms such as ‘andolanjeevi’ and ‘urban Naxals’.

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Janashakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav advised the PM to travel across the country and identify dimagi Naxals.

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Another Bihar leader, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, however, supported the PM, saying that those who intend to spread anarchy and seek to disrupt India’s progress need to be identified.

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In his Independence Day speech earlier in the day, Modi warned the country about the intellectual Naxals (dimagi Naxals) who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies, urging the citizens to “identify and isolate” them.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adding a new term each year to the vocabulary. Once, he coined ‘andolanjeevi’ and then ‘urban Naxal’,” the RJD MP told PTI Videos.

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“I once asked in Parliament what urban Naxal means. I was told there was no definition of urban Naxal. Now this phrase (‘dimagi Naxal’) has emerged,” Jha said.

Janashakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav said that the PM is better positioned to clarify “who a dimagi Naxal is and who is not.”

“The PM should travel across the country and identify dimagi Naxals. Who knows, he might find the largest number of dimagi Naxals within the BJP itself,” said Yadav, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Responding to Modi’s reference to ‘dimagi Naxals,’ Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan said that there is a need to identify people who are moving forward with the intent to “spread anarchy and disrupt India’s progress path.”

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