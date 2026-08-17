After CJP, 'Dimagi Naxal Party' draws 1.9 lakh on Instagram, returns after briefly going offline

A new social media account calling itself the “Dimagi Naxal Party” has drawn more than 1.9 lakh followers within days of appearing online, bringing the phrase used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address into a new political and social media context.

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The Instagram account, @dimaginaxalpartyy, is now available after being unavailable for a brief period on Monday.

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After returning, the account posted an update saying “we are back”. Before it went offline, the account had claimed through its stories that it had been targeted in several cyberattacks.

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The page described itself as the official account of the “Dimagi Naxal Party” and used the slogan “Think, Research, Resist”. Its bio named the founder as “A Dimagi Indian” and the co-founder as “56 Inch ka”. It also directed users to an X account, @DNJP_India.

The account had 65 posts and followed 35 accounts as of Monday. Information available on Instagram showed that it had been created in August. The identity of the person or group behind the account has not been disclosed.

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Its list of followed accounts, however, placed it in the middle of an already active political and public debate. The account followed comedian Kunal Kamra, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, actor Prakash Raj, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Sonakshi Sinha, comedian Shyam Rangeela, activist Sonam Wangchuk and journalist Ravish Kumar.

It also followed the Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, which has recently launched a social media campaign of its own.

The emergence of the account came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the expression “dimagi Naxal” in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Saturday. He said armed Naxalism had been pushed out of the forests but warned that “dimagi Naxals” were still present.

PM Modi said people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in government corridors and were influencing public policy. He also urged citizens to “identify and isolate” them.

The remark quickly became part of a political exchange. Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram responded on X, saying, “I am proud to be a dimagi Naxal,” and described the expression as a new version of earlier labels such as “urban Naxals”, “Andolanjeevi” and “tukde tukde gang”.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju later said Modi had not referred to Opposition leaders as “dimagi Naxals”. He said the term referred to people who support Maoists, reject the Constitution, back separatists and seek to separate the Northeast from the rest of India.

Against this backdrop, the rapid rise of an account adopting the same expression has added another layer to the political conversation, although there is no disclosure of who operates it.

The development also follows the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party’s “School Thik Karo” campaign aimed at highlighting the condition of government schools.

The two accounts now appear in the same expanding social media space, where political labels, satire and public campaigns are increasingly being used to attract attention and build audiences. The identity behind the “Dimagi Naxal Party” account, however, remains undisclosed, while its Instagram page is now available again.