Dimagi Naxals, online campaigns trying to divide country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing it of abandoning its democratic responsibility and turning into an “obstructionist party”, while alleging that forces driven by political frustration were conspiring to divide the country and create conflict among its people.

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, Modi warned against what he described as “Dimagi Naxalism”, saying social media was being weaponised to spread rumours and malign India’s image.

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“We have eliminated Naxalism in far-flung areas, but the threat of ‘Dimagi Naxalism’ has not yet been averted from the nation. The country must always remain alert to these ‘Dimagi Naxals’,” he said. The PM alleged that “vicious plots” were being hatched to divide the country and provoke conflict among its citizens. He urged people to recognise what he described as a pattern of secret meetings abroad, support from anti-India forces and statements echoing the language of India’s adversaries.

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“Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Which anti-India forces are supporting them? Who is speaking the language of India’s enemies? We must recognise all these patterns. We must confront them unitedly,” Modi said. He accused the Opposition of creating hurdles in the country’s development out of frustration and said it was undermining the dignity and boundaries of the Constitution. “This is not healthy opposition; this is sheer obstruction,” he said.

Modi recalled how, during recent international challenges, some forces within the country had allegedly tried to create instability by spreading falsehoods and rumours, even as citizens stood together with the nation. “Social media is being weaponised to spread rumours and to malign India’s image. The citizens of the country must handle this together,” he said.

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The remarks came as Modi highlighted what he described as the decisive weakening of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), asserting that the country had dealt a major blow to Naxalism.

Recalling his pledge at last year’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Patel to eradicate Naxalism and Maoist terror, he said the number of Naxal-affected districts had fallen from 126 in 2015 to zero by March 2026.

Paying tribute to Patel, Modi said the country’s first Deputy PM had played a monumental role in shaping and safeguarding India’s unity by integrating more than 550 princely states after Independence.