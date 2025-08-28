India on Thursday appointed seasoned diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik as its next high commissioner to Canada.

Patnaik, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as the ambassador to Spain.

Canada appoints new envoy to India

Ottawa: Canada announced on Thursday it had appointed a new high commissioner, or ambassador, to India in the latest sign of improving ties between the two trading partners.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said veteran diplomat Christopher Cooter would take up the post, which had been vacant since the previous incumbent left last year.

Relations turned chilly in 2023, when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist. India denied the charge. Reuters