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Home / India / Dipke apologises after Diljit slams critics at Delhi concert

Dipke apologises after Diljit slams critics at Delhi concert

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he was hurt by Diljit Dosanjh's decision to distance himself from the student protest but his admiration for the singer remained unchanged, hours after the Punjabi superstar hit back at critics during a concert in Delhi.

Addressing thousands of fans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday evening, Dosanjh repeated his "I'm an artist, bro" remark, which was criticised by several people, including Dipke, in July.

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Dipke said his disappointment with Diljit stemmed from the respect he had always had for the singer and his expectation that he would speak up for causes affecting people.

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"Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself," he wrote.

Praising Dosanjh for his courage, and authenticity, Dipke said the disagreement did not diminish his respect for the singer. "One disagreement or misunderstanding doesn't change the respect and admiration I have for you. Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao (Consider me your younger brother and end this matter)," said Dipke.

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