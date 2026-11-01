Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, thanking her for supporting the outfit’s youth-led protests and expressing solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s rally against alleged electoral irregularities.

However, Dipke made it clear that CJP would maintain its independent identity and would not participate in Sunday’s Opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan.

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Dipke said he had met Banerjee to thank her for standing by the organisation during its first protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak and for later supporting its activists when CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested by the Delhi Police.

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“I just came to say thank you to Didi because the way she supported our first Jantar Mantar movement, she was always so strongly with the youth movement. When Saurav and Ashutosh were arrested by the Delhi Police, even then Didi stood with us very firmly,” he said.

Asked whether CJP would join Sunday’s rally, Dipke said the organisation supported the INDIA bloc’s protest but would continue to function as an independent and neutral platform.

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“We support the protest tomorrow, we stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way,” he said.

Emphasising that the fight against alleged vote theft extended beyond individual political parties or organisations, Dipke said CJP would support anyone taking up the issue.

“Anybody who will fight against this vote theft, we will support all organisations,” he said.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital to attend Sunday’s rally, praised Dipke and the young activists for their role in protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission.

“They have extended their full support for tomorrow’s rally, and we have extended all support to them as well. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement. That we must remember,” she told reporters.

She also invited Dipke and other CJP activists to West Bengal to organise programmes, leaving the decision to the organisation.

The meeting came a day before the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, where Opposition parties are expected to raise allegations of electoral irregularities and demand accountability from the Election Commission.