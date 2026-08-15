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Home / India / Dipke set to launch 'School Thik Karo' campaign, accuses parties of neglecting govt schools

Dipke set to launch 'School Thik Karo' campaign, accuses parties of neglecting govt schools

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke questions source of funding for huge banners that had cropped up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Friday when a Tiranga rally was organised in presence of CM Fadnavis

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 09:39 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. File photo
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CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged that government-run schools in India remain neglected irrespective of parties in power as he prepared to launch 'School Thik Karo' campaign from Hingoli in Maharashtra, marking Independence Day.

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Before leaving for his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, Dipke criticised political parties for not doing enough to improve the infrastructure and standard of government schools.

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"People have now understood that they should talk about education, which is the need of the hour. No matter which political party ruled, nobody worked for government schools in states. Now there is a need, and we can make them work by asking questions,'' he told reporters.

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He questioned the source of funding for huge banners that had cropped up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Friday when a Tiranga rally was organised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

''It is good that a Tiranga rally was organised. However, there were huge banners (of the rally) placed every 40-50 feet. Where did this money come from? Had this money been spent on schools and students in rural areas, it would have been even better. They should think about whether they want to create a future of students or not,'' Dipke added.

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While announcing a nationwide campaign to improve government schools in villages on Monday, Dipke had called on parents to conduct social audits of basic facilities and sarpanches to take up the task of improving the institutions.

"We have made a new Parliament, a new PM house. Why have we not been able to build new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers the future of our country?" he had asked.

Dipke had said that village children still have to walk long distances to attend school and often find basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets unavailable.

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