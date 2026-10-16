Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the preventive detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke by the Delhi Police, asserting it was “nothing short of an undeclared Emergency”.

Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained while on their way to participate in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protests in the national capital.

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“WHAT IS DELHI POLICE UP TO? Abhijeet Dipke has been detained for holding the Indian National Flag. Let that sink in. In Independent India, our youth are being detained for peacefully asserting their democratic rights.

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“This is nothing short of an undeclared Emergency. A government that fears dissent is now trying to intimidate an entire generation into silence. This is the conduct of a fascist regime that cannot tolerate a voice it cannot control,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

Dipke was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station after being detained, sources said.

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Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel had visited Dipke’s residence in Jhandewalan, and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

“Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Saurav (CJP leaders) - you represent the courage, conscience and aspirations of India’s youth. You cannot silence an entire generation by suppressing its voice. Your Didi stands firmly with you. No intimidation, no detention and no abuse of power can crush the spirit of democracy,” Banerjee said.

During the day, hundreds of protesters, including members of the CJP and student organisations, gathered at New Delhi’s Connaught Place and Mandi House for a series of flash protests, waving the national flag amid heavy police deployment.

“WAKE UP, INDIA! The fight for democracy, freedom and the right to dissent will continue,” the former Bengal CM asserted.