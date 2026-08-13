‘Diplomacy is about hugging leaders’: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi’s foreign policy

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the current dispensation’s diplomacy is overly associated with hugging foreign leaders.

Advertisement

Speaking at Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, Rahul said, “I do not know where he got this idea from. Strange ideas get into people’s heads. He thinks this is foreign policy,” before giving a big hug to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

Advertisement

Dikshit then quipped, “You weren’t hugging me thinking I was Meloni?” Rahul replied, “I haven’t reached that stage yet,” drawing laughter from the gathering.

Advertisement

Gandhi also questioned India-US relations, pointing to Pakistan’s role in mediating during the Iran war and raising questions over India’s diplomatic positioning amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“War broke out in Iran. For India — had it recognised its own strength and had its leader been someone like Indira Gandhi — this presented the greatest opportunity in the world. What kind of opportunity? Iran was our old friend, America was our friend, and Russia was our friend,” he said.

Advertisement

“We could have stepped up, become relevant, and leveraged these friendships. But what actually happened? Nothing of the sort. Instead, Pakistan stepped in and took our place; Pakistan became the mediator, while India and Modi-ji simply looked on,” he added.

On China, Rahul said, “In our patrolling areas — specifically in Arunachal —China blocked us from patrolling. They essentially said, ‘Look, all that is fine — it is indeed your land — but you cannot patrol here.”

The Gandhi scion further claimed that the Opposition’s campaign had unsettled PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Our job is very simple, and we can drive them crazy. I am telling you, Narendra Modi does not sleep at night. There are different reasons. There is an obvious reason, and there are many hidden reasons too,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the labels frequently used by the home minister’s supporters, the Congress leader said, “You saw Amit Shah, the so-called — what was he called? Chanakya, what else? Sardar Patel. Where has he disappeared? He could not come to Parliament House for 20 days.”

“Why? Because, for the first time, they are feeling India’s expression. And now they have realised that this country will not stop expressing itself,” he added.

His remarks came amid the Opposition’s onslaught over the police action against student protesters and demands for Shah to answer questions in Parliament.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj slammed Rahul and called the remarks “uncultured, undignified, obscene and indecent”.

“The uncultured, undignified, obscene and indecent remarks Rahul Gandhi made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made him look less like the leader of the opposition and more like a failed stand-up comedian. He was resorting to locker-room talk and cheap innuendos. The leader of the opposition has a very important role in any democracy. India deserves a better Leader of the Opposition than a 54-year-old man behaving in a juvenile manner,” she said.