Disease control centre gathers samples to probe MP cough syrup deaths

A team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has collected samples from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district to probe into the suspected role of cough syrup in the death of six children who died of kidney failure in the past 15 days.

The kidney biopsies of children revealed the presence of diethylene glycol contamination, a toxic chemical often associated with pharmaceutical poisoning.

These children were administered Coldrif and Nextro-DS syrups which have now been banned by the district administration.

After the administration of the syrups, initial symptoms reported were high fever and difficulty in urinating.

Officials have said that reports of the tests are awaited. “All related test results will be shared with the state authorities for further analysis and action. NCDC will test various samples like water and entomological drugs to rule out the possibility of any infectious disease,” an official said.

Similar cases have emerged from Rajasthan. In Rajasthan’s Sikar, a five-year-old boy died after consuming cough syrup supplied under the state’s free medicine scheme. A three-year-old in Bharatpur had also died after consuming the syrup.

Last year, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO) reported that cough syrup samples from over 100 pharmaceutical units in the country did not pass quality tests.

In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a medical product alert alleging that the substandard cough syrups from an Indian manufacturer has resulted in death of 66 children in Gambia, and the following action from the countries, including Gambia, has brought bad reputation to the Indian pharma industry.