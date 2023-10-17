Dismissal from service legally untenable if person not informed about it: Armed Force Tribunal

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 17

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has held that a person who is to be dismissed from service has to be informed about the decision first by the authorities, failure to do which would result in the dismissal being legally untenable.

The soldier did not join duty on completion of leave sanctioned to him. A court of inquiry declared him as a deserter and an apprehension roll was issued by the Army. He was subsequently dismissed from service in March 2021.

The AFT’s Bench comprising Justice Ravindra Nath Kakkar and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain observed that the soldier was absent from his unit and had produced a forged leave certificate.

He had tried to report to his unit several times but was not allowed to rejoin. He produced photocopies of several letters he had written to his unit, out of which one had been acknowledged.

The Bench observed that the soldier, with 14 years five months and 22 days service, was on the verge of completing the minimum service of 15 years required for grant of pension. He had gone to join duty with his wife and was medically examined at an Army Hospital, but was not allowed to enter his unit.

The Bench said that for sending a show-cause notice for dismissal, the last known address of the soldier was available with the unit. The authorities should have sent a show cause notice on that address or should have allowed him to join duty and thereafter initiated disciplinary action.

“It emerges that neither the respondents issued show cause notice nor allowed the soldier to join duty and proceeded to dismiss him from service,” the Bench said. “Attempts made by the soldier to rejoin the unit have been substantiated by evidence. We are of the view that he tried to rejoin the unit which was not allowed and therefore he deserves sympathetic consideration,” the Bench ruled.

Setting aside the dismissal order of a soldier from the Garhwal Rifles, the Bench directed that he would be considered to be notionally in service till he reaches the service period that entitles him to pension and he be granted pensionary benefits on a regular basis.