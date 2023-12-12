 Disproportionate assets: AFT upholds cashiering, two-year RI awarded to Major by court martial : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Disproportionate assets: AFT upholds cashiering, two-year RI awarded to Major by court martial

Disproportionate assets: AFT upholds cashiering, two-year RI awarded to Major by court martial

The Major had contended that SGCM lacked jurisdiction to try him and its findings were vitiated on account of certain procedural infirmities

Disproportionate assets: AFT upholds cashiering, two-year RI awarded to Major by court martial

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 12

The Armed Forces Tribunal has upheld the verdict of a summary general court martial (SGCM) of cashiering an Army major from the Military Engineer Service on charges of possessing disproportionate assets and awarding him two years rigorous imprisonment. 

Dismissing an appeal filed by the Major, the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Sudhir Mittal and Lt Gen Ravendra Pal Singh, in its order of December 11, directed that the appellant be taken into custody to serve the remaining part of his sentence. 

During a security check at an establishment of Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform), an amount of Rs 9.78 lakh was recovered from the bags of an NCO who was proceeding on leave in January 2016.

During a subsequent court of inquiry the NCO was held blameworthy for obtaining loans from an MES contractor and other office staff, making false and contradictory statements regarding the source of the recovered money, misappropriation of government property and accepting illegal money belonging to the appellant for delivering at his residence.

The appellant was found blameworthy of being in possession of money disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During initial questioning at the time of the recovery, he had also confessed before his superior officers that the money had belonged to him. The SGCM concluded in October 2018. 

The Major had contended before the Tribunal that the SGCM lacked the jurisdiction to try him and its findings were vitiated on account of certain procedural infirmities.

He also contended that necessary statutory safeguards prescribed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, as well as the Army Rules, had not been followed. 

He averred that the Presiding Officer of the SGCM was disqualified to sit as a member because he was earlier involved in the investigation and progressing of disciplinary action against him, no money was recovered from his possession or premises and extra-judicial confession is inadmissible as evidence.

After perusing the trial record, examining the merits of the case and observing that what is relevant is that the money was, in fact, recovered and that there is evidence, including the conduct and behaviour of the appellant after it was recovered to show that the same belonged to him, the Tribunal rejected his contentions.

“The findings of the Summary General Court Martial cannot be said to be perverse as the only possible conclusion in the light of the statements of the various witnesses is that the appellant was guilty,” the Bench ruled.

“There is no room for entertaining any doubt about the findings. The evidence has been re-appreciated by us and we cannot accept the statement of the appellant that the findings are perverse,” the Bench added.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

2
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

3
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

4
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

5
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Bobby Deol speaks out on marital rape scene in 'Animal', defends his intense portrayal

7
Punjab

Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested

8
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

10
Punjab

Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

Don't Miss

View All
Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Top News

First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma picked as next Rajasthan chief minister

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu Cabinet

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government

In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...

CBSE announces date sheet for class 10, 12 Board exams; details inside

CBSE announces date sheet for classes 10, 12 Board exams; details inside

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 1...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in Jan

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing