Disproportionate assets: AFT upholds cashiering, two-year RI awarded to Major by court martial

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 12

The Armed Forces Tribunal has upheld the verdict of a summary general court martial (SGCM) of cashiering an Army major from the Military Engineer Service on charges of possessing disproportionate assets and awarding him two years rigorous imprisonment.

Dismissing an appeal filed by the Major, the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Sudhir Mittal and Lt Gen Ravendra Pal Singh, in its order of December 11, directed that the appellant be taken into custody to serve the remaining part of his sentence.

During a security check at an establishment of Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform), an amount of Rs 9.78 lakh was recovered from the bags of an NCO who was proceeding on leave in January 2016.

During a subsequent court of inquiry the NCO was held blameworthy for obtaining loans from an MES contractor and other office staff, making false and contradictory statements regarding the source of the recovered money, misappropriation of government property and accepting illegal money belonging to the appellant for delivering at his residence.

The appellant was found blameworthy of being in possession of money disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During initial questioning at the time of the recovery, he had also confessed before his superior officers that the money had belonged to him. The SGCM concluded in October 2018.

The Major had contended before the Tribunal that the SGCM lacked the jurisdiction to try him and its findings were vitiated on account of certain procedural infirmities.

He also contended that necessary statutory safeguards prescribed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, as well as the Army Rules, had not been followed.

He averred that the Presiding Officer of the SGCM was disqualified to sit as a member because he was earlier involved in the investigation and progressing of disciplinary action against him, no money was recovered from his possession or premises and extra-judicial confession is inadmissible as evidence.

After perusing the trial record, examining the merits of the case and observing that what is relevant is that the money was, in fact, recovered and that there is evidence, including the conduct and behaviour of the appellant after it was recovered to show that the same belonged to him, the Tribunal rejected his contentions.

“The findings of the Summary General Court Martial cannot be said to be perverse as the only possible conclusion in the light of the statements of the various witnesses is that the appellant was guilty,” the Bench ruled.

“There is no room for entertaining any doubt about the findings. The evidence has been re-appreciated by us and we cannot accept the statement of the appellant that the findings are perverse,” the Bench added.