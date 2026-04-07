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Home / India / Dispute over single run in cricket match leads to youth's murder in Visakhapatnam

Dispute over single run in cricket match leads to youth's murder in Visakhapatnam

The accused -- brother of the umpire -- stabbed the youth in his chest with a knife

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PTI
Visakhapatnam, Updated At : 02:53 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A youth has been allegedly murdered over a dispute involving a single run during a cricket match between two local teams near a private land here, a police official said on Tuesday.

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According to police, a heated argument broke out between players over one run during the match on Sunday, which was initially resolved when the umpire of the match, Chiranjeevi, intervened.

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Later in the evening, the accused K Kishore (26) attacked Ajit (23), brother of the umpire, and stabbed him in the chest with a knife following another altercation over the same issue, the official told PTI.

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Kishore, a private photographer, had earlier argued with the umpire over the disputed run before tensions briefly subsided, police said.

However, when the two sides encountered each other again later in the day, the argument escalated into a physical fight, leading to the fatal attack, said the official.

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The victim, Ajit, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, police added.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case.

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