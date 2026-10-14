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Home / India / ‘Dissent is a right, undermining institutions is not’: Harvard scholars decry attacks on institutions

‘Dissent is a right, undermining institutions is not’: Harvard scholars decry attacks on institutions

Say the language used to describe the country as being under ‘siege’ and to characterise constitutional authorities as ‘thieves’ or ‘compromised’ raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions

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New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Police personnel exchange words with protesters near a barricade during a demonstration by the All India Students' Association demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in Patna, October 13, 2026. REUTERS
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A diverse group of Harvard scholars and professionals on Wednesday expressed deep concern over attacks on India’s constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, and said dissent is a right, but undermining institutional credibility without evidence is not.

In a statement, the Harvard scholars, who described themselves as concerned citizens of the world's oldest and largest democracy, India, said the language used to describe the country as being under "siege" and to characterise constitutional authorities as "thieves" or "compromised" raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions.

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The 44 signatories included lawyers, policymakers, civil servants, scientists and academicians.

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"We are deeply concerned by the negative public discourse and concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the office of the Honourable Chief Justice of India, and Parliament," the statement said.

The signatories said dissent is a democratic right but undermining institutional credibility through unsubstantiated accusations is not, and that they issue the statement with a deep sense of responsibility because in moments like these, silence cannot be an excuse for indifference.

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Also troubling are reports of the use of Harvard University's name to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation, the statement on ‘Constitutional Responsibility, Rule of Law, and Institutional Integrity’ said.

The signatories said law-enforcement agencies' actions to uphold public order deserve fair scrutiny, but sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric cannot substitute evidence, due process or institutional accountability.

"The dignity of public servants and the offices they hold must be respected. The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests," the statement said.

"Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation," it said.

The signatories included Rajat Sethi, AK Raghawan, Abhigyan Satyam, Abhishek M, Adhitya Srinivasan, Aditya Kulshreshtha, Akash Sabarwal, Udaya Birje Raghunath, Priyambada Mishra, Sujeet Kumar, Richa Arya and Rashmini Koparkar.

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