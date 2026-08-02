Dissent is fine, but should be within constitutional limits: Amish Tripathi on Gen Z protests

Every generation has had its share of protests, and Gen Z is no different, noted author Amish Tripathi has said, but stressed that dissent should always remain within the constitutional framework as envisioned by BR Ambedkar.

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Young people have every right to protest, provided they pursue change through constitutional means, Tripathi told PTI during the promotion of his new children's book 'Dhruv-Tara: The Great Indian History Quiz' in Pune on Saturday.

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The bestselling author also stressed the need to "decolonise" the teaching of Indian history, noting that many school textbooks still carry colonial-era "biases".

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Thousands of Gen Z students recently joined protests across the country, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, against the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities. One of their key demands was met on July 25, when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister.

Tripathi said, "Every generation, when they were of college age, has participated in protests. Take the Boomer generation, who are now the grandparents of the current generation. At that time, the Naxalite movement was in full swing and involved armed rebellion."

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The next generation, Gen X, also took part in various protests, such as the Mandal agitation, the author noted.

"Millennials, too, had their own protests, including the anti-corruption movement of 2011-12," he pointed out.

It is not okay to single out Gen Z for participating in protests, Tripathi said, adding that previous generations had also witnessed major agitations.

"My only thing is as long as it does not go into the unconstitutional territory," he said, referring to Ambedkar's "Grammar of Anarchy" speech.

"We have a constitutional system now in India. We must follow the constitutional system and push for reforms we want through constitutional means. If they're protesting, they have every right to. Every generation has done it before," he added.