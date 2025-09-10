DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Distressed woman says stranded in Nepal, appeals to Indian Embassy for help        

Distressed woman says stranded in Nepal, appeals to Indian Embassy for help        

In the purported undated video, posted by an X handle @ukaabmedia in the early hours of September 10, the woman has claimed to be an Indian associated with hosting of a ‘volleyball league’ in Nepal
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Charred remains of a vehicle on a road in the aftermath of anti-government protests, in Birgunj, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney on Wednesday re-shared on X a post embedded with a video in which a visibly distressed woman is "appealing to the Indian Embassy" seeking help, saying she has been "stranded in Pokhara" in the wake of the violent protests in Nepal.

Advertisement

In the purported undated video, posted by an X handle @ukaabmedia in the early hours of September 10, the woman has claimed to be an Indian associated with hosting of a "volleyball league" in Nepal.

Sahney, while re-sharing the post, wrote on X: "Please advise location and contact number of stranded persons @IndiaInNepal is kindly requested to extend immediate help for safe evacuation @MEAIndia."

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday evening responded to Sahney's post.

"We would like to inform that our Embassy in Nepal @IndiainNepal has reached out to the concerned person and provided necessary assistance. Emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens:  1. +977 – 980 860 2881 2. +977 – 981 032 6134," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Advertisement

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Tuesday issued emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal, asking them to contact in case of any emergency or need for assistance.

Nepalese troops on Wednesday patrolled the streets to restore order and to quell possible violence "under the guise of agitation" as the Himalayan nation slowly returned to normalcy, a day after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

The Nepal Army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew until 6 am on Thursday.

The Nepal Army has asked the "foreign nationals, stranded due to the current difficult situation, to contact the nearest security post or security personnel for their rescue or any other help."

It has also requested hotels, tourism entrepreneurs and related agencies concerned to provide necessary help to the needy foreign nationals.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts