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Home / India / Diveagar drowning: Parents allege negligence by Pune coaching institute

Diveagar drowning: Parents allege negligence by Pune coaching institute

8 students drowned at Maharashtra’s Diveagar beach; Alandi civic body seals Winners Academy premises for operating without mandatory NOC

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Pune, Updated At : 07:26 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The father of 16-year-old Tanmay Vahile, one of the eight students who drowned at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra on Thursday, alleged negligence by the staff of the coaching academy. Representative image: iStock
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The father of 16-year-old Tanmay Vahile, one of the eight students who drowned at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra on Thursday, alleged negligence by the staff of the coaching academy which had organised the outing.

“My only question is why the students were allowed to go into the water at the time of tide,” said Dattatraya Vahile, Tanmay’s father.

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“We have learnt that when the incident happened, the teachers accompanying them were talking over the phone. What action the government is going to take? Are we supposed to take any step?” he asked.

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The trip to Diveagar in Raigad district had been organised by Winners Academy, a coaching institute in Alandi in Pune district.

“Tanmay had called me when they were about to reach the beach. I told him to wear shorts before entering the water. I was not worried as I presumed the academy staff was with all the children,” he said.

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However, after the tragedy, they learnt that only two adults were accompanying the group of 42 students, Vahile said.

“The trip had been arranged by the coaching class. I presumed there would be enough staff with the students...,” he said.

Tanmay’s uncle said the coaching institute had obtained consent from the parents for the trip, but it could not absolve the staff of their responsibility.

“The staff should have taken precautions before allowing the children into the water,” he said.

He also claimed that timely assistance could have saved the students.

Tanmay had a good academic record and was preparing to pursue engineering, he said.

Tanmay’s maternal uncle also sought stringent action against the academy staff, alleging negligence.

Soham Gore, a student who was part of the group, said that since he was getting tanned, he did not go into the water. “Had I ventured into the water, I too would have met with accident,” he said.

According to him, the group of 48, comprising 25 boys, 17 girls, two male teachers and four women teachers, started from Alandi at 3 am on Thursday in a private bus. “We reached Raigad Fort around 7 am but as the ropeway was not functional, we trekked up the fort,” he said.

Then the group headed for Diveagar beach and reached there around 4 pm.

“Everybody was enjoying themselves until we saw the teachers running out and screaming for help,” Soham said.

The Alandi Municipal Council on Friday sealed the premises of the coaching institute for operating without a mandatory no objection certificate.

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