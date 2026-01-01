Diversity greatest strength of Indian democracy: PM at Commonwealth Speakers' Conference
Says democracy, in India means, last-mile delivery to all
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) at the Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement