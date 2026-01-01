Diversity greatest strength of Indian democracy: PM at Commonwealth Speakers' Conference

Advertisement

Amid frequent applause from visiting delegates, Modi said democracy, in India, meant last mile delivery to all. He also cited the vast array of 900 television channels, many of which are based on regional languages, and a plethora of periodicals to note that very few societies have managed diversity the way India has.

Advertisement

“Our democracy is like a large tree with deep roots,” the PM said, noting how India defied apprehensions around sustenance as an independent nation given its diversity.

Advertisement

“India turned diversity into the strength of its democracy. The apprehension that even if democracy somehow survived in India, development would not be possible was expressed as another concern. But India has proved that democratic institutions and democratic processes provide stability, speed and scale to democracy,” the Prime Minister said after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the merits and challenges that AI and social media posed in a progressively digital world and called for a balance.

The PM, for his part, stressed India’s strengths as a functional democracy and the fastest growing economy. He mentioned Unified Payment Interface of India as the world’s largest digital payment system and the many national landmarks – including India being the largest vaccine producer, second-largest steel maker, third-largest startup ecosystem, third-largest aviation market, fourth-largest railway network, the largest milk producer and the second-largest rice producer.

Advertisement

With the Congress-led opposition questioning the electoral processes at home, Modi described the 2024 General Elections as the largest democratic exercise in human history. “Nearly 980 million citizens were registered to vote, a number larger than the population of some continents. More than 8,000 candidates and over 700 political parties contested the poll, which witnessed record participation by women voters,” he said.

The loudest applause came when the PM mentioned India’s rising women’s power – 1.5 million women elected to local government bodies across the country, representing half of the entire elected segment.

The PM also reiterated India’s standing as the ‘Mother of Democracy’, a point he has often made on the global stage.

The Vedas, sacred Indian texts, he said, record traditions of dialogue and collective decision-making; while a 10th-century inscription from Tamil Nadu described villages functioning on democratic values.

“We are the land of Lord Buddha. Buddhist Sangha also institutionalised democratic traditions. India’s democratic values have been tested by time, supported by diversity and strengthened generation after generation...Indian democracy delivers because it considers people supreme,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing foreign delegates, he also framed India as a strong advocate of Global South highlighting how the concerns of the segment were addressed during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.

The conference is witnessing its highest-ever participation from 53 countries, with ‘Effective Delivery of Parliamentary Democracy’ as its principal theme. India is hosting the meet for the fourth time.