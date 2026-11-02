Women from Jharkhand walked towards Ramlila Maidan with earthen pots balanced on their heads, men beat large traditional drums, turhi horns blared and colourful turbans dotted the streets as thousands of people from different states turned the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ march into a vibrant display of India’s cultural diversity on Sunday.

The political protest had a distinct cultural flavour, with supporters arriving in traditional attire, performing folk dances and accompanying their march with drums, brass bands and traditional musical instruments. The streets leading to Ramlila Maidan became an extension of the rally ground, with music, dancing and slogans continuing for kilometres.

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A group of women from Jharkhand marched in a procession with kalash balanced on their heads, while men accompanying them beat large traditional drums.

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Yellow turbans worn by some participants and colourful pagdis from Punjab added to the spectacle. Groups from HP, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir also joined the mobilisation.

Carrying the Tricolour, banners and posters, protesters raised slogans of ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’. A group from Karnataka carried a several-metre-long fabric banner bearing the names of voters allegedly deleted from electoral rolls.

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The public response was also reflected in the gesture of several auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who ferried participants to the venue free of cost.