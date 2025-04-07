DT
Home / India / Divorce battle turns ugly: Indian techie accused of proposing open marriage, soliciting sex workers

Divorce battle turns ugly: Indian techie accused of proposing open marriage, soliciting sex workers

Sashidhar claims Sankar’s behaviour was part of a larger pattern of control and manipulation, including coercing her into painful sex soon after childbirth and threatening consequences if she refused
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:56 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prasanna Sankar and his estranged wife, Dhivya Sashidhar. Photo: X
A bitter divorce battle between billionaire tech entrepreneur Prasanna Sankar and his estranged wife, Dhivya Sashidhar, has taken a dramatic turn with both parties levelling serious allegations against each other. Sankar, co-founder of Rippling, a company valued at over $1 billion, recently claimed he was “on the run” from Chennai law enforcement after Sashidhar filed a complaint alleging he “kidnapped” their son.

However, Sashidhar has hit back with explosive allegations of her own, accusing Sankar of soliciting sex workers, pressuring her into accepting an open marriage, and installing hidden cameras in their home to spy on her. She claims Sankar’s behaviour was part of a larger pattern of control and manipulation, including coercing her into painful sex soon after childbirth and threatening consequences if she refused.

Sankar and Sashidhar’s relationship began in 2007, with both high-achieving individuals maintaining a long-distance relationship while pursuing their careers. However, Sashidhar alleges that Sankar’s behaviour changed over time, becoming increasingly neglectful and demanding.

Sashidhar claims Sankar solicited sex workers and proposed an open marriage, which she refused. She also alleges he installed hidden cameras in their home, including the bathroom, to secretly record her.

Sashidhar accuses Sankar of moving their family to Washington state and later Singapore to evade taxes on his substantial Rippling shares.

In response to Sashidhar’s allegations, Sankar has claimed that his wife was having an affair and that she “abducted” their son, leading to a lengthy and contentious custody battle. He alleges that Sashidhar refused to comply with their divorce agreement, leading to further legal action.

The divorce battle between Sankar and Sashidhar has sparked intense media interest, with both parties presenting starkly different accounts of their relationship.

