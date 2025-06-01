DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Divorced wife entitled to maintenance to secure future, if living independently sans remarriage

Divorced wife entitled to maintenance to secure future, if living independently sans remarriage

The ruling comes from a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta which enhances the monthly maintenance of a divorced woman from West Bengal from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A divorced wife is entitled to a level of maintenance that reflects the standard of living she enjoyed during the marriage and which reasonably secures her future, if she is living independently without getting remarried, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Advertisement

The ruling came from a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta which enhanced the monthly maintenance of a divorced woman from West Bengal from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.

“In our considered opinion, a sum of Rs 50,000 per month would be just, fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for the appellant-wife. This amount shall be subject to an enhancement of 5% every two years,” the Bench said in its May 29 order.

Advertisement

“As regards the son, now aged 26, we are not inclined to direct any further mandatory financial support. However, it is open to the respondent-husband to voluntarily assist him with educational or other reasonable expenses,” it said, allowing the wife’s appeal.

The Bench, however, clarified that “the son’s right to inheritance remains unaffected, and any claim to ancestral or other property may be pursued in accordance with law”.

Advertisement

The order came on the wife’s appeal challenging the Calcutta High Court’s June 25, 2019 order granting a decree of divorce to the husband on the grounds of cruelty and awarding a permanent alimony of Rs 20,000 per month to the wife with an increase of 5% every three years.

The wife moved the Supreme Court seeking an increase in the alimony, contending that the amount was inadequate in view of her ex-husband's financial status. She pointed out that he was employed at the Institute of Hotel Management in Kolkata with a net monthly income of Rs 1.64 lakh and that the alimony awarded to her was too low to match the standard of living she enjoyed during the marriage and did not reflect the current cost of living.

On the other hand, the husband submitted that he had remarried and had substantial financial commitments, a dependent family and aged parents. He also contended that their son was now 26 and financially independent.

“The respondent-husband's income, financial disclosures, and past earnings establish that he is in a position to pay a higher amount. The appellant-wife is entitled to a level of maintenance that is reflective of the standard of living she enjoyed during the marriage and which reasonably secures her future,” the top court said, allowing the wife’s appeal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts