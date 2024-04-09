DJB got Rs 28,400 cr since 2015-16, apex court told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Maintaining that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received more than Rs 28,400 crore since 2015-16, the Delhi Government’s Principal Secretary (Finance) has told the Supreme Court that the DJB did not use the funds as per the conditions and lacked accountability.

“Despite receiving more than Rs 28,400 crore from the public exchequer since 2015-16, there is no accountability. The funds are not being used as per sanctioned conditions, as indicated by the CAG in its report,” Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma said in an affidavit filed in response to the Delhi Government’s petition alleging non-release of funds to the body responsible for supplying potable water to residents of the national capital.

