DMK allowed alliance partners to support TVK govt to prevent President’s rule, claims Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday claimed that his party had allowed the alliance partners to support TVK in the government formation with the sole intention of preventing the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.

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Welcoming the AIADMK cadres who joined DMK at a function held here, Stalin said, “When they (alliance parties) informed me of their plans, I told them, you may go, it is your choice and your democratic right; I will not stop you. I saw them off with the sole intention of preventing the imposition of President’s rule in the state, which could have paved the way for BJP rule in Tamil Nadu.”

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“This government is functioning today thanks to the support of the parties that were part of our alliance-parties that aligned with us because they believed the DMK should come to power,” the former chief minister said.

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Stalin said that leaders of the alliance parties have themselves stated in various places that they informed the DMK president about the extension of support to TVK to form the government.

“Let us pledge at this event to put an end to this government that exists only through our alliance support,” he added.

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“Success and failure will occur. We do not lose our heads in a frenzy over victory, nor do we become disheartened by defeat today,” he said, adding, “It is in this context, even though we have lost the opportunity for victory and are no longer in power, that we continue to serve from the position of the opposition.”

In the April 23 Assembly election, the Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay won 108 seats but 10 short of a majority in the 234-member house.

The DMK alliance partners CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, which won two seats each, extended support to TVK. The Congress snapped its alliance with DMK and extended support to Vijay. The grand old party won five seats.