DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / DMK backs women’s reservation on current Lok Sabha strength: MP Tiruchi Siva  

DMK backs women’s reservation on current Lok Sabha strength: MP Tiruchi Siva  

Party MP Tiruchi Siva demands clarity on delimitation, says exercise should not disadvantage southern states as Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:12 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DMK Deputy General Secretary Tiruchi Siva. Image credit/ X@tiruchisiva
Advertisement

The DMK on Sunday urged the government to come out with a clear formula on the Constitution amendment bill for providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, asserting that the quota should be given on the current strength of the Lower House.

Advertisement

The issue was raised by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva at the customary all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

Advertisement

“The DMK is in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill on the current strength in the Lok Sabha, but we want more clarity on the delimitation issue,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Advertisement

Siva said the delimitation exercise should not adversely affect the southern states and sought greater clarity from the government.

“If it affects the southern states, it should be put in abeyance for 25 years,” Siva said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts